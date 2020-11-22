Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
AEM stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.