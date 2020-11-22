Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.04

Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and traded as high as $77.09. Air Partner plc (AIR.L) shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 44,212 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Air Partner plc (AIR.L)’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

