Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.