Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.37 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$327,920.40.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

