Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Alamos Gold by 56.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,728,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after buying an additional 432,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

