Alan Lee Bazaar Sells 33,435 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director Alan Lee Bazaar sold 33,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $80,912.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,515 shares in the company, valued at $170,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PDLI stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. The company has a market cap of $279.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 524,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 842,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 205,639 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

