Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (AAEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.74 on February 26th

Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (LON:AAEV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:AAEV opened at GBX 103.57 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.85. Albion Enterprise VCT Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.27.
