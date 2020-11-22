Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (AAEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.74 on February 26th

Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (LON:AAEV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AAEV opened at GBX 103.57 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.85. Albion Enterprise VCT Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.27.

About Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

