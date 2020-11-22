Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.59

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and traded as high as $67.80. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) shares last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 14,602 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 12.08%. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

