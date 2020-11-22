Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 25th (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALGS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Aligos Therapeutics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

In other Aligos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

