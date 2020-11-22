Allen Parker Sells 3,159 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $323,070.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,563.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,207,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 43,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on Z shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

