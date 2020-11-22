Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,634.47

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,634.47 and traded as high as $2,715.00. Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) shares last traded at $2,710.00, with a volume of 98,626 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $997.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,634.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,368.23.

About Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

