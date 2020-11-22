Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Sells $43,942.50 in Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $43,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,858,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMOT opened at $40.75 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

