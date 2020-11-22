Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 89 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,893,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.63. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.