Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

