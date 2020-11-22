Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 668 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $106.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.