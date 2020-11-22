Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in iRobot were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of iRobot to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

