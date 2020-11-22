Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,583,000 after buying an additional 632,889 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after buying an additional 199,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,532 shares during the period.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,679. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

LSCC stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.52, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.