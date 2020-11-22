Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 3,549 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $951,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 741,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.15. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

