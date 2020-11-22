Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 357 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,110. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

