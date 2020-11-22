Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 215.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,661,048. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.