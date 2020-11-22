Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $30,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 168.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $91,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $265.24 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $269.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.