Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $58,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 781,819 shares of company stock worth $136,009,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $195.97 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

