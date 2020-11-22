Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 165 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 16.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Yandex by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,497,000 after purchasing an additional 227,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

