Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 125 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $9,734,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.58.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $232.54 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $257.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.