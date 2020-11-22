Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,156,057.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,849,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,821 shares in the company, valued at $108,934,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,430 shares of company stock worth $14,142,215 over the last three months.

Shares of TXG opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

