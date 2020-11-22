Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,894,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

