Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRSC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,180.30 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $138.68.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The Providence Service’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

