ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Raised to $70.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

ALXO opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

