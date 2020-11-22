Ambarella (AMBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

