Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903,502 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ambev by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763,800 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535,532 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,146,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,360,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

ABEV opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

