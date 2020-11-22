American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.