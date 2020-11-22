American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered American Electric Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.50.

AEP stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.29. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

