American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.40% of American International Group worth $1,043,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,454,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,707,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE AIG opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

