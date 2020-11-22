American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMWL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Well from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.97. American Well has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

