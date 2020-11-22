Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY opened at $15.49 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

