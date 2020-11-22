Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

