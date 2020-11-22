Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $9.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.38 million and the highest is $9.68 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $7,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

