Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.97 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 166,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

