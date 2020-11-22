Analysts Offer Predictions for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:MRU opened at C$60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. Metro Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.03 and a 52-week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

