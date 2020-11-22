Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.17. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Get Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.