Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $305.62 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.19 and a 200-day moving average of $279.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

