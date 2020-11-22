Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.86

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and traded as high as $178.00. Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 78,377 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.04. The company has a market cap of $770.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.97.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

