Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

AMEH stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.68.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,972.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

