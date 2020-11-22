Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.55. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 22,396 shares.

APS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of $681.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 24.60.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

