Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Cut to “Hold” at G.Research

G.Research cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACA. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NYSE:ACA opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,537,000 after buying an additional 17,537,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 135.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after buying an additional 602,983 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 714.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

