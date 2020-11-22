Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 3,300 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 112.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

