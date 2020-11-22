Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.45.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $268.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.04. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,810 shares of company stock worth $28,696,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arista Networks by 721.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

