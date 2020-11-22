Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 940 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.