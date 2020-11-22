Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 37.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

