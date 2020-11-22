Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,739,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

